Wait, what?! Almost nine months after we learned that Britney Spears was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, the news has now come out that the ceremony has already been planned and is ready to go — today! TMZ first broke the news, sharing photos of a work crew setting up a tent and decorations for their nuptials, and multiple sources have confirmed the reports to People. Along with confirmation that Spears and Asghari plan to say their “I Do’s” today, we’ve learned what the pop queen plans to wear for her walk down the aisle, how big the wedding is, and a few notable people who did not make the invite list.

Let’s start with the dress — which, hopefully, Spears will share photos of on Instagram at some point between bikini posts, not that we don’t love those too. According to People‘s sources, Spears has acquired a Versace gown for the big day, but other details about the ceremony have fans wondering just how traditional the couple will go, and in turn, whether Spears will wear a traditional long white gown or something more personalized and modern.

There’s one ritual we already know they’ll be skipping: Having Spears’ father Jamie walk her down the aisle, which he did for her 2004 wedding to Kevin Federline. That wedding was also a small, intimate surprise, not just for fans but for the 27 guests who snagged an invite to what they thought was an engagement party for the couple.

These are some of our favorite photos of momma @britneyspears with her sons, Preston and Jayden James Federline. ❤️ https://t.co/vt3P92Y0Gv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 21, 2021

“I think my mom was dumbfounded,” Spears later shared on her reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic, per Us Weekly. “She couldn’t believe what was going on, and when she realized it, she was so cute. She didn’t know what to say.”

This time around, neither Spears’ parents nor her sister Jamie-Lynn have made the cut to attend her wedding to Asghari, an unsurprising turn of events after the pop star’s bitter legal battle to lift the conservatorship imposed by father Jamie Spears over the past few years. Britney testified in 2021 to the pain and humiliation of the control her family had over her after her conservatorship began in 2008, and while her father appears to have been the primary perpetrator, it’s become clear that Britney feels mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie-Lynn were complicit in allowing this treatment to continue.

So, only Spears’ brother Bryan will be attending today’s wedding, along with 59 or so other guests from the couple’s “close circle,” People reports. She and Asghari have been together since 2017, first meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video the year prior. Asghari has been a major pillar of support in Spears’ corner over these difficult last few years, and now that her conservatorship has lifted, she’s finally once again free to take the steps in her personal life that she wants. After the couple’s tragic announcement that Spears lost a pregnancy this May, we hope this day can be one of pure joy that celebrates their future, and all the happiness that’s yet to come.

