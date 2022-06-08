Demi Moore’s Daughter Scout Willis Is Giving Us 2000s Vibes With These Gorgeous & Fashionable Photos

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was a teenager in the early 2000s and she’s decided to bring back an iconic look from her schooling days. The self-described Hedonist posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself rocking a new E-girl hairdo and 2000s-esque style.

She posted the photos with the caption, “Now offering a master class on how to be languid, unbothered, and sensual no matter your locale.”

In the first photo, we see Willis posing in front of a scenic tropical background. We’re fawning over her new hairdo, with her curtain bangs dyed a bright blonde. However, we can’t get over the look she’s rocking, the ever-so iconic look for having your intimates on proud display over your pants.

She rocked the same sensual pose in a parking lot, with her hair flowing down her back.

Fans and family alike instantly grew obsessed with the post. The “Love Without Possession” singer’s older sister Rumer Willis commented, “Hottie,” while fans flooded her comment section with heart-eye emojis.

Willis is no stranger to showing the world how confident she truly is, pushing the envelope with her daring music videos and stunning promo photos. We can’t wait to see what other style choices she’ll revive in the future.

Scout is Moore and Bruce Willis’ middle child, welcoming two other daughters named Rumer, 33, and Tallulah, 28, during their marriage. She’s also a loving older sister to her half-siblings Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

