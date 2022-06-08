Taylor Hawkins’ Wife Broke Her Silence Following His Death With an Emotional Thank-You to Fans

The wife of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins felt ready to share her thoughts about the loss of her husband, two-and-a-half months after his passing. Alison Hawkins opened up on the musician’s Instagram page to thank his fans for “the outpouring of love” they have shown her family after he died on March 25 at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” Alison wrote as she expressed how much the Foo Fighter community meant to her late husband. “As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she added. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

His legacy will continue in two tribute concerts that will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 3 and in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum on Sept. 27. Alison hopes that “Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations” he participated in over the years. “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” she concluded. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

Taylor’s cause of death is still inconclusive after complaining of chest pains at his hotel. He was declared dead upon the arrival of emergency services personnel, who attempted to revive him via CPR. Toxicology tests noted that 10 substances, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and tricyclic antidepressants, were found in his system, but a more in-depth investigation is ongoing.

