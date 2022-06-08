Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Reminded Us How Chic Gray Hair Can Be on the Red Carpet

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant usually keep a low profile in Hollywood, but their rare red-carpet appearance at the MOCA Gala 2022 on Saturday had everyone buzzing. It’s always exciting to see Reeves at an event, but it was Grant’s gorgeous gray hair that looked so chic in her formal attire.

There’s long been a stereotype that gray hair makes a woman look older, but that beauty standard has started to get thrown out the window as stars like Andie MacDowell and Sarah Jessica Parker show off their silver roots. The 49-year-old visual artist hasn’t felt any pressure to conform to any red-carpet look, that’s what makes her elegant bob paired with her red-fitted gown so sophisticated.

In 2019, Grant revealed why she chose to let her hair grow out into its natural color after years of dying her hair. She linked to a Newsweek article about a study linking breast cancer to hair dyes and chemical straighteners. Grant added a personal message in the comments, “I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more,” she wrote. “In my 30’s I let my hair turn ‘blonde’ .. I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age.”

With women in the public eye like Grant, MacDowell, and Parker setting the stage for the gray hair trend, it’s a reminder that there doesn’t need to be a beauty standard. It’s all about personal choice — that’s the only standard that should exist.

