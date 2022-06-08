Cher Confirms She’s Still a Fashion Icon at 76 in Epic Versace Pride Month Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no question that at 76 years of age, Cher has still got it. The singer showed off her latest fashion campaign that has her partnered up with Versace for Pride Month — and it’s everything you would expect from the iconic star.

Wearing black leggings and dark sunglasses, Cher let her t-shirt do all of the talking. The fitted shirt with rainbow lettering says, “CHERSACE” across the front along with a Medusa emblem. She paired the stylish look with a black leather jacket and platform booties — and even a gorgeous ocean view behind her. The Oscar winner captioned the snapshot, “Maybe it’s me, but I think this Versace t-shirt is kinda giving Cher. #LGBTQPride #Chersace #GenderSpectrum.”

Designer Donatella Versace agreed with Cher, writing in the comments, “Yesssss!!! I love you, Cher #CHERSACE is ICONIC on you.” The collaboration was announced in a YouTube video hosted by Jake Bongiovi, who gave the collection a very fitting introduction. “Two icons, both alike in diva-energy, in Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene, from long-held friendship to new love and unity, where Cher and Versace make Chersace,” he said in the clip.

Of course, an iconic shirt also goes for a very elite price of $3,350, but The Versace CHERSACE Pride Diamante T-Shirt is hand-signed by both Cher and Donatella. Some of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to Gender Spectrum, which “works to create gender-sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.” We have a feeling the shirts won’t last very long on the shelves because CHERSACE is a pretty epic style statement.

