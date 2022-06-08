Kate Middleton Elevated Her Recent Look With This Stylish Blazer From Zara — Get It Now For Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even before Kate Middleton dazzled us with some stunning looks during the recent Platinum Jubilee, we’ve always been a fan of her effortless, classic style. Following the historic celebrations across the United Kingdom, the Duchess of Cambridge was back to her working royal responsibilities, which meant we caught a glimpse of her latest look. Kate fashioned stylish black-and-white business attire for her recent outing in Wembley, and wore an affordable white blazer from Zara that’s under $70.

The mom of three‘s first engagement following this past week’s Jubilee saw the Duchess of Cambridge at Little Village’s hub in London, where she met with members of the organization and learned more about how Little Village is supporting families in the area. We loved the mix of casual and sophistication Kate opted for with her outfit. She paired black trousers with a pair of matching heels, a white shirt, and Zara’s Inverted Lapel Long Blazer to finish off the look.

Kate Middleton visits Little Village’s hub in Wembley, London, UK on June 8, 2022 James Whatling / MEGA.

While some of Kate’s style choices haven’t always been attainable — see all the gorgeous gowns the Duchess of Cambridge has worn before — this look can be easily recreated, and you can buy one essential piece right now. The Inverted Lapel Long Blazer is currently available at Zara. But hurry, you’ll want to get yours before Zara’s out of stock.

Image: Courtesy of Zara Courtesy of Zara

This blazer comes in sizes ranging from XS – XL, and even features a few different colors. Along with the white blazer Kate wore, you can buy this wardrobe essential in blue, red, green, and yellow. Plus, you’ll feel good about what you’re buying — this blazer is made with 25-50 percent recycled polyester. Every element of this blazer sounds absolutely ideal, and a piece like this will never go out of style. We just know if you buy Kate Middleton’s Inverted Lapel Long Blazer from Zara, you’ll feel like a duchess!

