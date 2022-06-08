Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

Kristyn Burtt
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.

A New York Times report is suggesting that the couple believed Donald Trump had lost the election and decided to not buy into his stolen election campaign. Kushner wanted to “focus on his own future, one that would no longer involve the White House,” so he and Ivanka put all of their efforts into a Miami, Florida move. The duo started to look into schools for their children while making sure to be “discreet about it” because they were worried about optics, and not embarrassing Ivanka’s dad with their secret post-election plans.

Behind the scenes, Ivanka was reportedly playing the good daughter and encouraging her father’s top advisers with texts after the election. “Keep the faith and the fight,” she wrote the day after the election, per The New York Times. While the White House chaos was going on, Kushner and Ivanka were buying property on “Billionaire’s Bunker,” an exclusive private island with famous neighbors like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Kushner also started working on his memoir about brokering peace in the Middle East during the Trump administration, even taking “an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson” — the couple was moving ahead with their lives because they knew Joe Biden had won.

There are likely more details to come from the upcoming hearings about Jan. 6, 2021, and how Ivanka and Kushner played into the events, but it seems that the couple was already checked out of the day-to-day business of the Trump administration by then. They knew it was time to look beyond a second term and make plans for their family’s future.

