Prince William & Prince Harry’s Relationship is ‘Still Fraught’ Following the Platinum Jubilee Reunion

While the Platinum Jubilee was meant to solely serve as the commemorative weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it was also the backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the United Kingdom and their public reunion with the royal family. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time with Prince Charles and introduced their daughter, Lilibet, to her great-grandmother, it looks like a time to reconnect with the Cambridges didn’t come to fruition. And apparently, it’s seems Prince William and Harry’s feud is still ongoing following the Jubilee.

“Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards,” a source shared with Page Six in a new report. Even if it seemed like the Platinum Jubilee was the place where Harry and William could finally put their feud to rest, there were still signs the brothers’ relationship has yet to fully mend. While the Cambridges and Sussexes attended the National Service of Thanksgiving, they didn’t appear to acknowledge one another.

Then on Lilibet’s birthday, the Cambridges, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in Wales fulfilling further duties for the Jubilee. While most reports have seemingly suggested Harry and Meghan spent time reconnecting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, it just doesn’t seem like the Cambridges and Sussexes had the opportunity to get together.

Now, there could be a number of reasons why William and Harry didn’t reconnect during the Jubilee. William and his family have taken on more responsibilities and duties in Queen Elizabeth II’s stead, and the attention the brothers’ might’ve drawn could’ve detracted from the long-reigning sovereign’s memorable weekend. Still, we hope that if William and Harry weren’t able to mend their bond during the Platinum Jubilee, they’re doing so in video chats and calls in private — away from prying eyes.

