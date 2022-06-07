Salma Hayek’s Sensational Hot Pink Bikini Has Us Sailing Right Into Summer

Salma Hayek has been quiet on social media lately, but she roared back in the best way possible on Tuesday. Sharing snapshots from her latest yacht vacation, followers got in inside look at what the Eternals star has been up to.

Wearing a hot pink bikini showing off her gorgeous curves, Hayek danced around the boat with images shot with a panoramic lens. She looked happy and free as the wind whipped through her hair and husband François-Henri Pinault looked on in delight. The 55-year-old actress kept her caption very simple, writing, “#dancingontables #sailing”

It was Pinault who encouraged his wife to consider a return to acting after she took time off in 2007 to have daughter Valentina. The fashion entrepreneur wanted to make sure Hayek was fulfilled as an artist because she had so much left to give the acting world. “François helped me because I was willing not to work anymore, but when Valentina was a little more than a year old, he told me that I should go back to work because there might be a point when I would miss my profession because it was something that I celebrated because it allows me to unleash my creativity, and I’m an artist,” she explained to Vogue México.

Hayek slowly went back to Hollywood on terms that worked for her as a mom and actress. She revealed that it wasn’t until Valentina was seven years old that she found her “own rhythm and space” to do both. There’s no shame in finding the path that works best for you when working in and outside of the home, even if it takes some time. For Hayek, the support of her husband definitely helped.

