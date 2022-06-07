Heidi Klum & Model Daughter Leni Had a Rare Mother-Daughter Red Carpet Night

Heidi Klum hit the red carpet with her 18-year-old daughter Leni in a rare night out together for the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion. The mother-daughter duo made sure to pose next to one of the film’s dinosaurs, proving that they had a roaring good time together.

Heidi wore a multi-colored print dress with a daring V-neckline from The Blondes. She paired it with black strappy sandals and kept her long, flowing locks in a sleek style. Leni looked chic in a black Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with trendy cutouts along the legs. She styled her brown hair in soft waves that framed her face and made her gorgeous blue eyes pop with color. It’s fabulous to see Leni’s red-carpet style evolve now that she’s in the limelight as much as her supermodel mom.

Leni Klum , Heidi Klum Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

She recently raided her mom’s closet for the perfect prom fashion — a black strapless satin gown paired with a delicate diamond necklace and a black-and-white herringbone handbag. Leni appreciates that her mom has been supportive of her modeling dreams without being too pushy. “I’ve been accompanying my mother to her jobs since I was little, so I’m sure I copied a few things from her, but she never gave me coaching,” the teen told GetToText.com. “She gives me advice, of course, but more like a mother than a momager. She trusts me and lets me do it and that’s a nice feeling.”

Heidi Klum, Leni Klum Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

With a supermodel mom cheering her daughter from the wings, fans have seen Leni’s career soar recently with campaigns for Fila and a mother-daughter cover for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. It makes the next generation of supermodels an exciting group to watch in the fashion industry — Leni, Kaia Gerber, and Lila Moss are ready to take over modeling world.

