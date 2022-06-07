Reese Witherspoon’s June Book Club Pick Is ‘Summer’s Most Addictive Read’ — & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, we envision ourselves soaking in the sun, sand, surf, and enjoying a quality read. But with so many great choices to fill up your bookshelves, it can feel a bit overwhelming to find the right novel for those lazy summer days at the beach or by the pool. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon’s June 2022 book club selection is here, and the beloved bookworm has already dubbed this novel “summer’s most addictive read.” As if that wasn’t enticing enough, it’s available for less than $20 on Amazon right now.

Kirstin Chen’s Counterfeit is ideal summer reading. According to Witherspoon, Counterfeit is “full of compelling twists, riveting adventures, and of course luxury handbags.” Well, the Big Little Lies star definitely had us from the beginning (and intrigued us further with that luxury handbags detail), but hold on one second — what’s this novel even about? Well, we’ll let Witherspoon herself do the honors of filling you in on the summer read you won’t want to miss.

Image: William Morrow William Morrow.

“Imagine you’re on maternity leave — your husband is always gone. You’re not getting along. You’re kind of really tight on cash, and your best friend from college comes back into your life and offers you an opportunity to make money.” Ok, we’re listening. “But here’s the catch: it’s illegal,” Witherspoon continues. (Isn’t there always a catch?) The Oscar winning actress calls Counterfeit a “nonstop page-turner between these two women,” referencing main characters Ava Wong and her enigmatic friend Winnie Fang.

Winnie and Ava spend their time “plotting and scheming and trying to get away with this crime,” Witherspoon goes on. Chen’s novel sounds like such a stirring read that you won’t want to put down. And Witherspoon herself has given the novel her seal of approval. “This is the kind of book you want to share with somebody,” the actress and producer says of Kirstin Chen’s latest work. Well, if you’ve been looking for the perfect read to kick off your summer, we feel like Counterfeit is the ideal novel. Even better, you can buy a copy of the book for less than $20 on Amazon. So don’t hesitate — get your summer reading started today with Witherspoon’s June 2022 book club selection!

