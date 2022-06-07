Paulina Porizkova’s Fashion Campaign Shows a Gorgeous, Unfiltered Look at a Woman in Her 50s

Paulina Porizkova has been talking about aging to her social media audience for quite some time. She vulnerably discusses some of the pitfalls she faces as a 57-year-old supermodel and that she too has fallen prey to society’s beauty standards. Well, her voice is being heard because a new Karen Millen fashion line is featuring the stunning Porizkova as the face of their ICON Series.

The images are real, unfiltered and a gorgeous look at a women in her 50s. Porizkova looks happy and so free to show her true self. Yes, there are wrinkles in there and a hint of gray hair, but it’s a woman who is completely accepting of the strong and healthy body she is in — that is where the joy shines through. The fashion line has something for everyone showing off “feather trim, iridescent shimmer, and powerful voluminous hems — and of course, “bold colors to represent confidence.” They want the ICON Series to show a woman “who is unapologetically herself no matter her age, size or style.”

Paulina Porizkova Zoe McConnell/Karen Millen.

That’s exactly the philosophy Porizkova has been sharing with her Instagram followers — be authentically true to yourself, even if it feels raw and uncomfortable sometimes. One of her most recent snapshots showed her topless and showing off what her body looks like without the benefits of airbrushing. “I’m a 57 year old woman, starting my life over. I compare myself to other women my age all the time. When I fit in- but somehow feel like I also stand out in a positive way, I feel good about myself,” she writes. “When I fail, I feel ashamed.”

Paulina Porizkova Zoe McConnell/Karen Millen.

By pushing the narrative on what aging looks like, Porizkova knows that people are listening, and the fashion industry is responding in a positive way. Let’s hope more designers see the power in showing off women in all seasons of life because 57 looks fabulous on the supermodel.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.