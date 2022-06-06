Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Proudly Embraces Famous Family History at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough took center stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday to introduce a clip from Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on her grandfather. The 33-year-old actress isn’t shying away from her family’s Hollywood history and appears to be enjoying the spotlight on her famous family member.

“In 1954, a young man from Mississippi walked into sun records and change music forever. That man was my grandfather. And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence,” she said in her introduction. Keough looked confident and emotional as she continued with her speech. “To capture an iconic figure like Elvis, but thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task,” She added. “Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler’s mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience and I feel honored to have this story in his hands.”

Can't think of a better way to share an exclusive clip from the #ElvisMovie than to have @RileyKeough introduce it!!! 🎸🎤 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/8OcUP66v1G — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

Keough revealed that she watched the movie with her grandmother Priscilla Presley and mom Lisa Marie Presley and said it was a “very emotional experience” seeing it together. “It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” she shared with Variety, adding that she felt “protective” over her family in hopes that Luhrmann got their story right. She praised the filmmaker and Butler for honoring her grandfather in such a beautiful way. “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family,” Keough said.

This is expected to be a big year for the young star, who won the Camera d’Or with co-director Gina Gammell for War Pony at Cannes Film Festival, and she has the highly anticipated Amazon series, Daisy Jones & The Six coming later this year. Elvis might be having a moment this summer, but it might be his granddaughter who finally breaks through to be a star in her own right.

Before you go, click here to see grandkids who look just like their famous grandparents.

