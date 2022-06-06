Shop Jennifer Garner’s Summer Style With These Stylish, Breathable Linen Pants for Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, we have on important thought at the front of our minds — the best way to stay cool. And we’re not just talking about accessories and items that’ll help us beat the summer heat, we also have our wardrobe in mind. Fortunately, stars like Jennifer Garner have given us the inspiration we need to finally invest in this season’s must-have piece of apparel — linen pants.

When it comes to casual looks, Garner is our style icon. The mom of three knows how to make the latest trend and comfort work hand-in-hand, and we never get tired of seeing the unique ways she blends those two important elements into her wardrobe. We’re convinced that Garner officially kicked off the linen pants craze when she wore this look last summer while running errands in Santa Monica.

Jennifer Garner seen out in Santa Monica in June 2021 MEGA.

While the entire outfit looked so comfortable, we also loved that Garner didn’t sacrifice her style whatsoever. Those versatile linen pants will undoubtedly become a staple of this season — and stay on par with the current Coastal Grandmother aesthetic that’s sweeping the nation. So, where can you get a pair of comfortable, trendy linen pants? Well, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options courtesy of Nordstrom and Amazon, featuring affordable prices below $70. Shop linen pants below, and get ready to make a statement this summer.

Image: Treasure & Bond via Nordstrom Treasure & Bond via Nordstrom.

These funky Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants by Treasure & Bond at Nordstrom will certainly add a pop of style to a basic white T-shirt and sneaker with total ease.

Image: Open Edit via Nordstrom Open Edit via Nordstrom.

Looking for a pant that you can transition from a day in the office to a night on the town? These Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants by Open Edit are totally ideal — and the neutral hue will make these pants an essential piece of your summer wardrobe.

Image: Treasure & Bond via Nordstrom Treasure & Bond via Nordstrom

How about a pop of color? These comfy green Linen Blend Pull-On Pants by Treasure & Bond will totally make you feel — and look — so cool this summer.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed pant, then BCOFUI’s Women’s Linen Wide Leg Pants will totally elevate your at-home lounge-wear during the hottest season of the year.

Image: The Drop via Amazon The Drop via Amazon.

Whether you’re relaxing at home or running a few errands, these Women’s Finley Relaxed Linen Pull-On Wide Leg Pant by The Drop are a must-have for your closet.

