Elizabeth Hurley Honored Queen’s Platinum Jubilee With a Beachside Romp in Stunning White Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is still filming in the Caribbean and couldn’t attend all of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, so she brought the celebrations to the beach instead. We are pretty sure the Queen would love to know that the 56-year-old actress hit the beach in a gorgeous white bikini in her honor.

Hurley looked fabulous in her swimsuit that showed off her athletic figure as she ran around the beach with a Union Jack frisbee at sunset. She accessorized her look with Ray-Ban sunglasses and her warm smile as she threw the inflatable toy around. She captioned the carousel, “Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth.”

The former Royals star has spent most of her year in the islands while filming a sequel to her 2021 Netflix holiday movie, Father Christmas Is Back. She’s been making good use of her days off by heading to the beach and posting lots of bikini shots to help promote her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She told The New York Times that she’s “deliberately kept that business small” because she knows how hard it is to operate a large company. The response to her fashion line has been positive, though, and Hurley thinks that being in her 50s helps people relate to her more. “I’m not 23. I don’t weigh 100 pounds,” she explained. “But it is nice that some people are open to seeing women of different ages looking happy and healthy. I’m delighted if I’m encouraging them.”

So it makes total sense for Hurley to celebrate the 96-year-old Queen on her milestone weekend, and what better way to do it than in her phenomenal white bikini.

