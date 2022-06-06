Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had the Sweetest Supportive Couple Moments Caught on Camera at the Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee had to be a nerve-wracking event for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was the first time they stepped back onto the royal stage together, but as private citizens and with all eyes on the family feud. The couple stuck together throughout the public activities they participated in, showing their usual displays of PDA, and some possibly reassuring words caught by lip readers.

Yes, professional lip readers were apparently in high demand as U.K. outlets wanted the inside scoop on what the royals were saying to each other, but that’s how we got some insight into the Sussexes’ cute exchange. At the National Service of Thanksgiving, Harry and Meghan reportedly had this cute moment together, according to the Daily Mail‘s lip reader Juliet Sullivan. “So when we go…and then we have to… that’s together…” Harry says to Meghan. She responds, “Yes…(nods)…should be fun (laughs).” The Sun‘s lip reader even had Meghan comforting Harry at one point, saying, “Yeah, will be fine.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry MEGA.

But look no further than the couple’s major love language — the act of physical touch — to get them through the weekend. One Twitter account cheekily posted a video with the commentary (and a hilarious three-second buzzer) of their hand-holding antics, “Good morning to Prince Harry only, master of letting his wife’s hand go for 3 seconds or less. Just long enough to walk around things.” The clip shows the couple releasing hands for a total of three seconds at events, including at the National Service of Thanksgiving. There is no doubt that Meghan and Harry are a united front from their constantly interlocked hands.

The family feud might not have thawed, but the Sussexes made it through the weekend without much drama. They came to support the Queen and they stayed mostly off the radar. For anyone thinking that Harry and Meghan would crumble upon their exit from their senior royal roles, it looks like the tumultuous time only drew them closer together.

Before you go, click here to see more photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.