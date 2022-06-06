Prince Harry Secretly Caught Up With Dad Prince Charles in Private While in Town for the Jubilee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Platinum Jubilee was the setting for quite a few significant moments for members of the royal family. Not only did the occasion commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it also served as the backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family. Following the couple’s first public appearance with the royals at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan reportedly reconnected with Prince Charles during a secret meeting.

According to a report from OK! via The Daily Express, Harry and Meghan joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House following the church service. While attending the National Service of Thanksgiving, the tension between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family was definitely palpable. The couple was seated on the opposite side from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles, and neither party seemed particularly inclined to acknowledge the other.

The Windsor family is sending sweet happy birthday messages to Lilibet on her first birthday. See what the family members have said so far for the growing girl's big day! https://t.co/ZZR57ORv1Z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 4, 2022

Following the church service, Harry and Meghan opted not to attend the reception at Guildhall, per the outlet. However, they were reportedly seen leaving Clarance House sometime following the morning’s festivities, and Camilla and Charles left their home not long after the reported reunion.

It’s not entirely shocking that Prince Charles and his son took some time to reconnect. We know the father and son share a special bond, as evidenced by the portrait Charles keeps in Clarence House from Harry and Meghan’s wedding day. While we may never know what went on behind the closed doors at Charles and Camilla’s home, we can only hope that the get-together served as an opportunity for Charles and Harry to repair their rift.

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown

Image: Crown Crown.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

'The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil' by Tina Brown $21.58 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

