Kim Cattrall Looks Sensational As She Shows Off Her Long Legs in a Confident Bodysuit Snapshot

Kim Cattrall is upholding her title as the confident Queen that she is. Like many beloved stars on Instagram, she decided to show off her gorgeous self and toned body with a photo that has fans losing it.

On June 3, Cattrall posted a glowing snapshot of herself in a brown bodysuit on her Instagram. She posted the alluring photo with the caption, “Nothing to see here! Keep movin’..” and tagged “@peacocktv @notstephendunn #queerasfolk.”

The Sensitive Skin star stunned fans by showing off her toned body, long legs, and hypnotizing smolder while rocking this dark bodysuit.

Fans flooded the photo with loving comments, calling her iconic, fabulous, and unbelievably gorgeous. One comment said, “There’s plenty to see! You look amazing 😍🔥🔥” and another fan added, “Fabulous as always ❤️❤️.”

Along with being as confident (probably more so) than her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones, Cattrall is also all about living her life with self-care. In a previous interview with Instyle, Cattrall said she’s thriving. “I’m at a point in my life where I’ve achieved a lot of the goals that I wanted, and I’m still following my passions and what I think is good and right for me. And I just don’t ever want to be in a situation, even for an hour where I’m not really enjoying myself.”

Per her love of self-care, the British beauty’s biggest wellness tip is to always trust yourself. She added, “People can lead you into knowledge, but ultimately, it’s getting to know yourself and what’s right for you.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

