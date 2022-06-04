Princess Charlotte Stole The Show By Participating In The Adorable Reenactment Of This Disney Song

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte showed her love for Disney and her love for being the boss all in one adorable event. While a Welsh band practiced for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Cardiff Castle, Charlotte decided to chime in in her own special way. Instead of playing an instrument or singing along with the band, she stole the show by conducting the band.

While it’s reported she was a little nervous at first, her family helped rectify that immediately. Her father, mother, and big brother Prince George gave her the nod, making her sink into it. Charlotte took over for the conductor John Quirk, who was directing the band on their rendition of the Oscar-nominated song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the hit Disney film Encanto.

Almost instantly, once Charlotte grabbed the baton, she was having the time of her life. (You can see the photos HERE!)

In the photos, you can see Charlotte smiling from ear to ear while conducting, at one point throwing her head back in laughter. It’s so sweet to see and we hope there will be more adorable moments like this throughout the weekend.

Per People, it’s reported that Kate divulged her kids are growing more and more musically gifted. While George is taking guitar lessons, Charlotte is trying her hand at the piano like her mother.

George and Charlotte have been with their parents nearly every step of the way during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Kate and Prince William’s children George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, have been stealing the show at every event. (We’re still not over Louis’ silly faces at the Trooping the Colour ceremony!)

While tensions have been high over the past few years, it’s lovely that the Windsor family seems to be having a good time throughout the Jubilee.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.