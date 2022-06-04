Kim Kardashian Calls Out Double Standard While Defending Her Controversial Met Gala Diet

Kim Kardashian has finally responded to the criticism she’d faced for revealing her Met Gala diet. To wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala (and another Monroe dress for a Met Gala afterparty), Kardashian revealed that she underwent a dramatic weight loss. She claimed she cut out carbs and sugar to lose 16 pounds quickly. Recently, The Kardashians star revealed to The NY Times that she sees the diet as no different from an actor changing their weight for a role.

She said, “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

Kardashian is referring to the time Bale lost 55 pounds for his role in Rescue Dawn, 70 pounds for his role in Ford v Ferrari, and over 30 pounds for his role as Batman, per WhatNerd. As for Zellweger, Kardashian was probably referring to how Zellweger was reported to have gained weight for her role in Bridget Jones Diary, per Page Six.

Kardashian ended the answer by saying, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Many fans and professionals have been concerned about the weight loss story. Notably, Melissa Gilbert said the weight loss journey sent a “destructive” message. She said, “We need to provide examples for young women of what aging well looks like, and what being healthy looks like, as opposed to telling them it’s okay to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.”

