Jonathan Scott Goes Into Proud Uncle Mode As He Shares a Beautiful Snapshot of Newborn Nephew

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott have been on cloud nine the past few years. Jonathan has been loving his new life with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel and Drew recently revealed the birth of his firstborn son! Not only that, but Jonathan can’t wait to be the best uncle ever.

On June 3, Jonathan reposted the touching photo Drew and Linda Phan shared of their newborn son. While the photo may be the same, the captions are wonderfully touching in their own ways.

Jonathan went into proud uncle mode, posting a love letter to his new nephew. He said, “Parker James… you don’t know this yet, but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew & Linda. Get ready… I’m gonna spoil you. 🥰”

In the black-and-white photo, we see Drew and Linda holding onto their son Parker.

Fans instantly flooded the comment section, saying things like “Love this!!! Congrats uncle Jonathan!” and “Congrats Uncle J!!!” And in true brotherly teasing spirit, Drew commented saying, “Wait you’re going to spoil me by helping change diapers???!!! Perfect!! 😂”

Drew and Linda met back in 2010, marrying in 2018 in Italy. They announced their pregnancy in Dec. 2021 after a two-year fertility journey that included many IVF treatments. They welcomed Parker James on May 4, 2022, and everyone has been so happy for the pair.

We’re so happy for the Scott family and can’t wait to see how much Jonathan will inevitably spoil Parker James.

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.