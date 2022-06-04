Queen Elizabeth II Leads Windsor Family In Wishing Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet a Happy 1st Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After a year of wondering, it’s reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet will finally meet her family in England this weekend. In light of this, many members of the Windsor family have wished the growing girl a happy birthday!

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, the Sussexes have flown to England to celebrate alongside the large royal family. However, despite being in the public eye throughout their visit, it’s reported by People that the Sussexes are celebrating privately at the Frogmore Cottage home.

While the tight-knit Sussexes are keeping it low-key for their daughter’s momentous birthday, the rest of the family is taking to social media to wish Lilibet a very happy birthday!

On the morning of June 4, the Queen’s Twitter page tweeted, “🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Minutes later, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂”

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

Soon after, Prince William and Kate Middleton wished the baby a happy birthday. They said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈”

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Along with their now one-year-old daughter Lilibet, Meghan and Prince Harry have an older son named Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3.

Tensions have risen over the past few years between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family (except Princess Eugenie!) But it seems they’re setting it aside for the Queen to meet her great-granddaughter. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II will probably meet Lilibet at her first birthday party this weekend instead of attending some high-profile events in honor of her Jubilee celebration.

Happy birthday, Lilibet!

Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans through the scrutinized ad highly publicized relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Both showing the intimate conversations between the four and giving fans a glimpse into what may happen in the future, his beloved book Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan is a must-have.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

