Jane Seymour Has Never Looked Better As She Welcomes June With a Glowing Swimsuit Photo

Jane Seymour has both welcomed summertime and made our timelines yet again with another jaw-dropping, stunning swimsuit photo.

On June 1, Seymour posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself enjoying life to the fullest in a scenic backyard setting. She posted the summertime swimsuit photo with the caption, “Welcome to June! 🙌🏻 The weather is warming up and summer is just around the corner! ☀️ What are some of your goals for this new month?”

In the photo, we see the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star looking as confident as ever in a lovely strapless red swimsuit. Along with her toned body, fans are going crazy over her mega-watt smile. She looks so at peace in this ethereal location!

Now, Seymour typically engages with her fans by asking a question in her Instagram captions. With this one, many responded excitedly by saying this summer, they’re working on themselves, looking forward to retirement, etc. And Seymour responded to nearly every comment!

At 71 years old, Seymour has this unstoppable energy to her, which she credits to her unwavering mindset on aging. In a previous interview with us, she said, “I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, a number is a number. Your attitude towards life is what it’s all about. I can think of some very young people who behave very, you know, old and closed off and given up… And I can think of many people I know my age and some older who are unstoppable and you just go, ‘Wow, you know, where did you get that energy?’”

