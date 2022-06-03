Melissa Gilbert’s Reason Why Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Diet Sends a ‘Dangerous Destructive Message’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Melissa Gilbert has been sounding the alarm lately on the pressures of aging on women. She decided to give up Botox and enjoy the privilege of growing older because she realized she “was caught in that wheel of trying to stay young.”

With her new memoir, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered, now out, Gilbert wants to “provide examples for young women of what aging well looks like” because she believes that Kim Kardashian’s standard of beauty is setting them up for failure. In an interview for Yahoo Life, the 58-year-old actress specifically references the reality star’s Marilyn Monroe look at the Met Gala. “We need to provide examples for young women of what aging well looks like, and what being healthy looks like, as opposed to telling them that it’s okay to lose 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress,” she explained.

Believing it sends “a dangerous destructive message” to Gen Z and Millennials, Gilbert wants “to inspire other women to join this movement, to be who we are and know that this is not only is this enough, it’s more than enough.” Kardashian is defending herself to The New York Times, saying that her choice to lose weight to fit the dress wasn’t “unhealthy” and likened it to an actor getting ready for a character. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role,” she said. “It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

Kardashian was fortunate enough to have access to a trainer, chef, and nutritionist to guide her through that weight loss, but not everyone is as privileged — and that’s likely why Gilbert is calling her out. The SKIMS founder has to understand her power over young women and how that influences them to often follow her lead — there is a responsibility to her role.

