Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Land $60-Million Estate With Mariah Carey Connection

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on the hunt for months, looking for the ideal spot to blend their families together. They even toured Tori Spelling’s massive $165-million childhood home as a possibility before starting the process all over again.

Sources are now sleuthing around the couple’s current home and have noticed moving vans heading to another Beverly Hills location. TMZ is speculating they bought James Packer’s massive $60-million estate in a possible off-market deal. If that name sounds familiar, the billionaire is Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé.(And remember that rumored J.Lo-Carey feud?) Lopez and Affleck have been eyeing locations that meet their “A-list requirements” with plenty of room for his kids from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The couple was in escrow on a $50-million estate earlier this year, but the purchase fell through at the last minute. The property listing gave fans an idea of what Lopez and Affleck were looking for in a place to call home, which offered privacy, “an incredible city view,” and amenities like a gym, pool and a movie theatre. It’s likely that their new residence will have similar qualities since they are dropping quite a bit of money for the place.

With an engagement locked in and a new home possibly secured, it only leaves one major task left on their list: a wedding. It’s not likely to be the spectacle they planned in 2003 for the first run of Bennifer, but maybe a backyard ceremony with their kids is in their future.

