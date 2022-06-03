Queen Elizabeth II Is Already Pulling Back From Her Jubilee Schedule Due to ‘Discomfort’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We can only imagine how much Queen Elizabeth II has been looking forward to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The festivities began yesterday with the Trooping of the Colour, where the queen stood on Buckingham Palace’s iconic balcony to watch the British Air Force flypast with working members of the royal family, including a rather cheeky Prince Louis. Sadly, the queen’s health prevented her from attending today’s National Service of Thanksgiving, and the monarch’s persistent struggles have us wondering if she’ll have to miss further events over the course of the next few days.

Following Trooping the Colour, a representative for the palace confirmed the queen would miss today’s event at St. Paul’s Cathedral. “‘The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,’ says a rep,” royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted yesterday. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service] Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," says a rep. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service] Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 2, 2022

Members of the royal family were photographed at St. Paul’s Cathedral this morning for the National Service of Thanksgiving. In fact, the occasion marked the first in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly reunited with the royal family. Considering the queen’s physical discomfort, though, skipping out on the event was a “sensible decision based on the journey, length of time involved and the physical demands a service at St. Paul’s inevitably involve.”

A royal source says because the Queen's episodic mobility issues were experienced throughout today, not attending tomorrow is a "sensible decision based on the journey, length of time involved and the physical demands a service at St Paul’s inevitably involve." — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 2, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s health has been a point of concern for the last several months, much to the long-reigning royal’s chagrin. Despite this news, we are hopeful, as many royal fans are, that the queen will be able to attend a few more events in the days ahead. But we’d rather know that the sovereign is enjoying precious time with her family and looking after her health.

