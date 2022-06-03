Paulina Porizkova Has a Gorgeous Way of Thinking About How Her Body & Skin Have Changed at Age 57

Paulina Porizkova is constantly pushing the boundaries on how women should think about their bodies as they age. The supermodel is willing to put herself out there in the most vulnerable way to get people to open their minds and change their perspective on aging.

The 57-year-old model wants to reframe the idea of comparing our bodies to others. To make her point, she posted a topless snapshot of herself in a very raw state — she looks emotional and reflective. Her caption is what ties the image and the message of the post together. “I’m a 57 year old woman, starting my life over. I compare myself to other women my age all the time. When I fit in- but somehow feel like I also stand out in a positive way, I feel good about myself,” she writes. “When I fail, I feel ashamed.”

Porizkova is trying to knock that shame out of her head and embrace the gorgeous body that she has been given. She wants to celebrate her own body, and the success of others, by appreciating herself and throwing out the idea that “shame tells me I’m not good enough.” By standing there exposed in just lace panties, high heels, and her arm cupping her breasts, she points out her respect for “the crepeyness” of her stomach “which is what happens when you’ve borne two kids, are thin and 57, regardless of how good your abs are.”

She describes her lower abdomen as “kinda sexy” and “like rumpled silk sheets instead of a smoothly made bed” because “it has a history of making love.” Porizkova has a way with words in rewriting her narrative as a woman in her 50s. She’s transparent about how challenging it can be to find that sweet spot in aging gracefully, and being gentle when those negative thoughts creep in.

