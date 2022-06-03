Gwyneth Paltrow & Ex Chris Martin Reunited For a Rare Family Photo Celebrating Daughter Apple

It’s graduation time for many students around the country and families are celebrating the big life milestone. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are living that monumental experience this year because their oldest child, Apple, 18, graduated from high school on Thursday.

To mark the celebratory day, the Goop founder posted a rare selfie on her Instagram Story with the three of them together with huge grins on their faces. Paltrow wore a straw hat and layered gold necklace while the Coldplay frontman looked dapper in a dark suit. Apple kept things more chill with a sly smile, and probably appeasing her mom with one family snapshot. The 49-year-old entrepreneur wrote on the image, “Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin. Class of 2022.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram.

The united front from Paltrow and Martin, who rocked the headlines with their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, was a sweet one for them because they’ve raised their kids to feel supported throughout their divorce. Paltrow defended her controversial stance on the Armchair Expert podcast because it’s a philosophy that worked for their family. “It’s such a beautiful concept. You’re staring down the barrel of a divorce, the worst outcome possible,” she said. “I just thought, ‘I wonder if there’s a way to circumvent that and go directly to the point where we’re friends and we remember what we loved about each other, and constantly acknowledge that we created these incredible human beings together.”

With one daughter leaving the nest, and son Moses, 16, not far behind his sister, the couple should be proud of the blended family unit they have created. It’s not an easy thing to do, but celebrating their achievements together in harmony is definitely parenting goals.

