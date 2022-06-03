Harry & Meghan’s Distance From William & Kate Feels Downright Chilly at Service of Thanksgiving

The reunion everyone was waiting for at Queen Elizabeth II’s Service of Thanksgiving on Friday wasn’t a reunion at all. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the same room as Prince William and Kate Middleton, but that’s about it. The couples sat not only in different pews (which was expected), but they were also in completely different sections at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The physical distance certainly doesn’t lend any credibility to the recent story from the Mirror that William and Harry have been FaceTiming each other and are “very much back on their old buddy terms.” Of course, Harry and Meghan are no longer working senior royals, so their seating position by Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice makes complete sense, but it feels like the brothers aren’t interacting at all over this celebratory week.

Prince William, Kate Middleton News Licensing/MEGA.

With a Page Six source reporting that “it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” the mood feels downright chilly in a week that is all about their grandmother’s milestone. The Sussexes appeared to be warmly greeted by other members of the palace, but the divide between Harry and William feels real — like a huge gulf with no unification in sight.

If the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee couldn’t bring the brothers together, the rift between them might be greater than anyone ever imagined. It circles back to the March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, and the stateside couple’s revelation about racism in the palace. Could William have been the one to make the insensitive remark? With Harry and Meghan bringing both of their children to the U.K. after leaving their senior positions, there might be scars lingering from the offender. We still don’t know who it is, but a seating chart at a church service certainly feels like it is marking the state of William and Harry’s relationship.

Before you go, click here to see more photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.