How To Watch The Platinum Jubilee Events in the US

After months of great anticipation, the Platinum Jubilee is finally here. Across the United Kingdom, millions are celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s historic 70-year reign, the longest of any monarch in history. Celebrations already kicked off today with the Trooping the Colour military ceremony, but there’s more in store for the next few days. So, how can anglophiles living in the United States catch all the festivities? We’ll break it down for you here.

But first, let’s give you a little recap of what we’ve seen thus far. As we mentioned, Trooping the Colour opened the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and we got a glimpse of generations of the British royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time in a few years — the last two years, the royal family didn’t appear for the memorable photo op due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young Prince Louis looked adorable in his little sailor outfit that reminded us so much of the one his father wore years ago. https://t.co/dr4T4pJjY1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 2, 2022

A new star in the royal family was born when audiences witnessed 4-year-old Prince Louis’ hilarious (and relatable) reaction to the British Air Force’s fly-past of Buckingham Palace. We also saw how Kate Middleton honored the late Princess Diana with her accessory choice, and caught a glimpse of Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace, too. We’ll be seeing a lot of the royals over the course of the next few days. So, here’s what’s in store.

What events will be televised for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee?

Following Trooping the Colour, there are a number of events anglophiles this side of the pond can look forward to. Tonight, the United Kingdom will glow brighter than ever during the Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee, which will likely occur closer to 4 PM ET. Tomorrow is the The National Service of Thanksgiving, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

Leading into the weekend, the Platinum Party will occur on Saturday afternoon. This star-studded concert will feature the likes of Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, and more. Finally, the weekend of celebrations will conclude with the Platinum Pageant, airing early Sunday morning. Now, if you have cable, you’ll likely be able to watch these events on ABC, NBC, and other channels. But for those who prefer to stick to streaming, there’s another way you can watch the weekend’s festivities along with the Brits.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — a virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.K., for example.

How does a VPN work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server, set up especially for you, that asks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where the program you want to watch (in this case, the Platinum Jubilee celebration, which airs and streams exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with its three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $6.67 per month with its current deal. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

Express VPN $From $6.67 Buy now Sign Up

So how can one watch the Platinum Jubilee in the U.S.? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for Express VPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once Express VPN is set up, change your location to the “U.K.” Go to BBC iPlayer’s website to watch on BBC One. Watch the Platinum Jubilee events in the U.S.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has made streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 60% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

NordVPN $From $3.29 Buy now Sign Up

Want to sign up for NordVPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed Nord VPN, log into your account Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is quickly becoming one of the most popular VPN services. This selection offers a variety of features, including 24/7 support, data leak protection, optimization for streaming, blocking trackers and ads, and so much more. With Atlas VPN, you’ll be able to stream your favorite show or movie on an unlimited number of devices. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 750 servers worldwide. Right now, Atlas VPN is having a major deal with 82 percent off if you sign up for three years. You’ll only pay $1.99 each month with this new deal. If you’re just looking to try Atlas VPN for one year, you can save 70 percent — paying only $3.29 per month. If one month is all you need, then expect to pay $10.99 for one month. And just for your peace of mind, Atlas VPN features a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlas VPN $From $1.99 Buy now Sign Up

Want to sign up for Atlas VPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Select the Atlas VPN plan that’s best for you Enter your email Select a payment method Once you’ve installed Atlas VPN, download and install the Atlas VPN app Find the “Sign In” option and enter the email address you initially set up with your account Follow further instructions through the app

