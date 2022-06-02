Alex Rodriguez Might Be In First Serious Relationship Since His Jennifer Lopez Split

It’s been well over a year since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement — and we know J.Lo has moved on to Ben Affleck. But what about A-Rod’s love life? Well, it might be perking up this summer since he’s been spotted more than a few times with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

The couple was spotted at an NBA Eastern Conference Finals game in Miami on May 25 looking like they were together, at least from Padgett’s perspective. A source noted to Page Six that she was very “touchy” with Rodriguez while the former baseball player was more interested in the game. “She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is],” they said. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling.”

Fans might not want to read too much into that interaction because Rodriguez showed his support on social media by giving her three fire emojis after she posted a snapshot from the game. Padgett was wearing an all-white suit and a big grin while looking up into the stands. (And if you scroll through to the end of the carousel, we think that’s Rodriguez’s face cropped on the final snapshot.) The duo has been seen at several athletic events over the past few months, but their blossoming romance is a long-distance one right now — he’s in New York City and Miami, and she’s based in Dallas.

This latest sighting might signal that A-Rod is ready to commit to his first serious relationship after his very public split with J.Lo. Only time will tell if these two can go the distance, but perhaps their love of sports and fitness is bonding them together.

