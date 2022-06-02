Gabrielle Union Shared a Cheeky Poolside Nude From Her Romantic Weekend Getaway

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade enjoyed a fabulous romantic getaway together at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Sante Fe, California — and they are sharing a bit of the fun they had. In a snapshot taken by the former NBA player, Union shared a nude photo showing off her backside at their private pool.

Wearing nothing but a mischievous smile, the 49-year-old actress looked over her left shoulder while running her hands through her hair. She looked relaxed and happy as she took a naked dip in the pool — there’s nothing like a little adult time when you are away from the kids. It sounds like their blissful vacation is already over because she captioned the cheeky image, “Back to our regularly scheduled programming.”

Union and Wade always show a united front in public, but the former Being Mary Jane star is the first to admit that they’ve “worked on it” to make sure they both feel “very strong and very supported.” She revealed to People in April 2021, “This is both of our second marriages, and we’re super transparent about that. We didn’t do it right, the first time around. There’s another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle.”

That also means time away from their busy household since they are raising daughter Kaavia James, 3, along with Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8, from Wade’s previous relationships. It looks like they nailed their vacation assignment and Wade captured it all in one fun — but naughty — snapshot by the pool.

