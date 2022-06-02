Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it seems like Meghan is more than happy with her new laid-back role from new photos that have appeared of the Duchess goofing off with Zara Tindall’s and Peter Phillips’ young kids while the rest of the family poses out in the open.

Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, both children of Princess Anne and grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, were there to support the royal family at Trooping the Colour along with their young kids: For Zara, daughters Mia Grace and Lena and son Lucas, and for Peter, daughters Savannah and Isla. Meghan was spotted dramatically shushing and playing with Mia Grace, Lena, and Savannah in adorable behind-the-scenes photos (see photos HERE).

You can honor a loved one in your life with these customizable rings, just like Meghan Markle had for her daughter, Lilibet. https://t.co/iwfSj4hj5H — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 2, 2022

In the years since their decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, Harry and Meghan have unveiled a number of reasons why the life Prince William and Kate Middleton see before them isn’t how they want to spend their years. One of the constraints Meghan struggled with was an ever-present media insistence on following “royal protocol” (though royal expert Omid Scobie recently debunked many of those claims on Twitter). We can only imagine the feedback Meghan would have received if she were once again out on the balcony — her attire, every interaction with another senior royal, and even her hand gestures and “body language” would have been picked apart by tabloids. It must be a relief for her to be able to interact as just another family member, and we love to see that big smile on her face.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of the royal family at Trooping the Colour over the years.

