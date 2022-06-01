Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Supported Another Second-Generation Supermodel With This Bikini Pic

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni knows how to be a supportive friend in the modeling industry. The 18-year-old rising star made sure to give Gigi Hadid’s fashion collection with Frankies Bikinis a social media shout-out with the perfect sun-kissed snapshot.

Wearing an adorable orange and blue-bikini top from the collaboration and a pair of sweats, Leni sat by the pool while catching the glowing light from the bright day. She accessorized the summertime look with a few bracelets, a pair of diamond earrings, and her hair pulled back from her face — Leni looked stunning. She wrote on the image, which was posted on her Instagram Story, “nothing but @frankiesbikinis.”

Leni Klum Leni Klum/Instagram.

The post may seem like no big deal, but Leni knows that throwing some major support to Gigi’s latest venture is important when launching a collection, especially when you want it to be successful. The teen recently teamed up with Fila for a shoe line and did a collaboration of fashions for About You’s Berlin Fashion Week in 2021. If there’s anything mom has taught her is that it’s to diversify her talents and root on other people’s successes along the way.

Heidi has prepped her daughter for a role in the spotlight, but she’s been very careful to note that it’s Lena’s choice to go into fashion. “The industry is great and I love it and I’ve been in it for over 20 years but it’s also, it’s a lot of traveling, it’s different,” Heidi told People in 2020. “You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong.” It looks like she’s done a great job setting Leni on a path that is allowing her to make a name for herself while rooting on her friend’s milestones too.

