The Way Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Learned About Affair With Sister-in-Law Is Crushing

As Hunter Biden’s wife, life sounded hard for Kathleen Buhle, who dealt with financial troubles and ongoing infidelity during their marriage. She’s now chronicling their time together in an upcoming memoir, If We Break, about the final heartbreak he caused that opened her eyes to how she and their daughters, Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 21, need to live their lives moving forward.

After the death of Beau Biden in May 2015 from brain cancer, Hunter became focused on setting up the Beau Biden Foundation with Beau’s widow, Hallie, along with Joe and Jill Biden — it was a way to channel their grief. Buhle didn’t give much thought to her husband’s absence even though she wished he was spending more time at home with their family instead of with Hallie. Yet things weren’t adding up on the financial side with mysterious charges on their credit cards with nail appointments and a trip to Lake Tahoe, according to an excerpt from her book in People. That’s when one day changed the entire course of her life.

Middle daughter Finnegan was in a therapy session with her counselor Debbie when she asked her mom to immediately come to the appointment. Naomi joined them on the phone while Debbie delivered the crushing news since her daughters didn’t have the heart to tell her. “Debbie looked me in the eye and calmly said, ‘Kathleen, Hunter’s having an affair with Hallie,‘” the excerpt reads. “‘Oh my God.’ This was all I said. Was this what shock felt like? ‘How do you know?’ I finally asked.” The young women had discovered Hunter and Hallie’s texts and were living with that dark secret in hopes of somehow protecting their mother.

For Buhle, that moment was “a strange vindication” as she watched peace wash over Finnegan’s face from no longer hiding such horrible news. “Not only had I not been crazy, but it was so much worse than I could have imagined. I was shocked, but not heartbroken,” Buhle writes. “Heartbreak had already flattened my self-esteem that past year.” That revelation became a game-changer in her family, though. As devastating as the information was, it led her to seek a new mantra for life: “Telling the whole truth.” After years of a tumultuous marriage, Buhle found the answer she was looking for the entire time. “No more secrets,” she writes. “The idea was a relief.”

