Meghan Markle Recently Wore a Personalized Ring for Daughter Lilibet — Customize Your Own for Under $60

When it comes to her style, Meghan Markle has matched classic silhouettes and trendy contemporary flair with absolute ease. But the Duchess of Sussex also loves to accessorize, and there’s one touching piece of personalized jewelry she recently debuted while watching husband Prince Harry play a polo match in Santa Barbara. Meghan fashioned a ring with daughter Lilibet’s initial, and we found similar styles that won’t break the bank.

Meghan’s ring completely caught everyone’s attention when she wore it just over a week ago. You can see the photo of the ring and get a closer look HERE. Her latest accessory definitely had us thinking about ways we’d like to customize our jewelry, and you can have a personalized ring similar to Meghan’s for just under $60. There are plenty of styles out there that will beautifully compliment any ensemble you put together. You can shop rings from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie and choose the one that’s (literally) the right fit for you! Take a look at some of our favorite styles below.

Initial Monogram Ring from Anthropologie — $38

Image: Anthropologie Courtesy of Anthropologie

Initial Monogram Ring $38 Buy now Sign Up

This gold-platted brass ring will surely make any look you put together pop. Anthropologie’s Initial Monogram Ring is a completely contemporary accessory that will make your outfit sparkle.

Danks Pearl Monogram Ring from Anthropologie — $58

Image: Anthropologie Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Danks Pearl Monogram Ring $58 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking for a daintier ring, then this option from Anthropologie is perfect for you. The Danks Pearl Monogram Ring features a slender mirror-polished band and an engraved pearl.

Initial Ring by PANACEA — $25

Image: PANACEA via Nordstrom PANACEA via Nordstrom.

Initial Ring by PANACEA $25 Buy now Sign Up

This option from Nordstrom features glittering cubic zirconia. The Initial Ring by PANACEA has a warm, golden tone that will totally draw eyes to the special initial you carry with you.

Initial Letter Ring by Haoze — $10.95

Image: Haoze via Amazon. Haoze via Amazon.

Initial Letter Ring by Haoze $10.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This ring is one of the more affordable options on our list. With this Initial Letter Ring by Haoze , you’ll add some sparkle to any look you fashion (plus, it makes a great gift for special occasions).

Gold Plated Initial Adjustable Ring by PAVOI — $12.95

Image: PAVOI via Amazon PAVOI via Amazon

Gold Plated Initial Adjustable Ring by PAVOI $12.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Another affordable initial ring is this Gold Plated Initial Adjustable Ring by PAVOI . This delicate ring will make a statement whenever you wear it.

