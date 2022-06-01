Cameron Diaz Shared the Reason Her Attitude Toward Aging Totally Changed

Since taking a step back from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz has not shied away from reflecting on her experience in an incredibly difficult industry and how her life has changed since making the transition away from the spotlight. We’ve gotten to see a completely new side of the former actress over the course of the last few years, and we love how Diaz has wholly embraced this new chapter in her life. Among the most staggering changes she’s noticed, Diaz recently opened up about how her attitude toward aging has completely changed, and the reason behind that major attitude adjustment is incredibly touching.

Diaz chatted with longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow in the latest episode of Paltrow’s goop podcast. Among the topics the two pals discussed, one that struck a chord was Diaz’s life as an older mom, and how her 2-year-old daughter Raddix, whom she shares with husband Benji Madden, completely changed how Diaz views aging. “The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years,” The Holiday star shared.

“It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child,” she continued. “I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s.” More than anything, right now, Diaz just feels an abundance of gratitude for what she has in her life.

“I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her.” We can only imagine how much becoming a mom impacted how Diaz is approaching the next chapter of her life. But it’s wonderful to hear such a refreshing take on getting older and being an older parent, as Diaz so thoughtfully discussed. We love hearing this perspective from women like Diaz, and hope it touches other moms out there, too.

