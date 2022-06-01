Prince William Has Gotten Close to This Royal Amid His Prince Harry Feud

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The ebbs and flows of Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship have been well-documented and reported on over the course of the last several years. But with all the focus on the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, we sometimes forget how close the brothers are to other members of the royal family. And we recently learned of a close relationship Prince William has with a surprising member of his extended family.

Prince William’s bond with Mike Tindall is seemingly a lot closer than we thought. If you can’t think of the royal family tree off the top of your head, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Tindall is the husband of Zara Tindall, who is Princess Anne’s daughter. William’s cousin-in-law is a former ruby player, who’s been a member of the royal family now for over a decade since marrying Zara in 2011. The two have since welcomed three children together.

So, how do we know William and his cousin-in-law are so close? Well, over the weekend, paparazzi photos of Wills and Tindall surfaced, featuring the two at the Houghton International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara was competing. The two were seen goofing around and even sharing a touching embrace. You can see photos HERE and HERE.

Given how long Tindall has been part of the royal family, we’re not necessarily surprised how close he and William are. Still, with all the scrutiny there’s been on William and Harry’s relationship, it’s nice to get a glimpse of what their relationships look like with other members of the royal family. And who knows? As celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee get underway, perhaps we’ll see more of William and Tindall’s close bond in the days ahead.

