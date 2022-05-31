Jennifer Lopez ‘Activated’ Her Summer Season in Skimpy Black Bikini Showing Off Her Beautiful Curves

Jennifer Lopez is ready and raring to go with her summer fashions after enjoying the long Memorial Day Weekend. She shared images of her fierce look for all of her Instagram followers to enjoy — and she really knocked her poolside look right out of the park.

Wearing a skimpy black bikini and a butterfly-print pool coverup, she confidently posed and flaunted her fit physique for the camera. J.Lo chose to accessorize her summer style with gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings and oversized sunglasses. Even son Max’s dog, Tyson, approved of her outfit, he got in on the action in an adorable video where he gives the performer a puppy nod of approval. She captioned her carousel, “Summer mode: activated” — and we agree!

The 52-year-old star is known for maintaining a pretty clean lifestyle to keep her body in optimal shape. Her trainer David Kirsch revealed her wellness secrets to Vogue. “Jennifer is meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and generally about everything in her life,” he explained. “It’s not just a physical thing—it’s about transforming every aspect of your life.” That might not be practical for everyone, since a summer cocktail and soft-serve ice cream are on our menu but keeping an eye on our overall health is a good idea.

With Lopez and fiancé Ben Affleck planning a wedding, and still searching for the perfect family home for their kids, we have no doubt that Jenny from the Block is looking forward to some lazy days of summer — and a few more bikini photo ops.

