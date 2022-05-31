Jennifer Lopez Wore the Perfect Summer Crop T-Shirt — & We Found Dupes for Less Than $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: summer is here, and we’re ready to breakout some of our favorite wardrobe pieces. When it comes to summer, there’s one shirt that’s somehow managed to never go out of style: the classic white T-shirt. For years, this shirt has been a staple of closets everywhere, including those of our favorite celebs. Recently, Jennifer Lopez gave the classic white tee her own unique spin by fashioning a cropped cut for the sweltering Los Angeles temperatures. Once we saw this shirt, we knew we had to have it — and we found the perfect dupes at Nordstrom and on Amazon for less than $16 each.

Before we dive into those dupes, let’s just take a moment to appreciate Lopez’s latest look. During a recent outing, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer fashioned a pair of high-waisted, oversized taupe trousers with white sneakers, and a crisp white cropped T-shirt. For her accessories, Lopez added a small handbag featuring similar neutral hues, a pair of hoop earrings, and some stylish shades.

Jennifer Lopez seen in Los Angeles mcla@broadimage / MEGA.

Lopez’s look was truly the epitome of summer style, and we loved every single element. But once we saw that T-shirt, we knew it would be a must-have item for everyone’s summertime wardrobe. You really can’t go wrong with a classic, cropped white T-shirt, and we found two options similar to Lopez’s look that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

VIIOO Women’s Casual Loose Short Sleeve Crop Top

Image: VIIOO Courtesy of Amazon VIIOO Courtesy of Amazon.

VIIOO Women's Casual Loose Short Sleeve Crop Top $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The first cropped white T-shirt we want to highlight is the VIIOO Women’s Casual Loose Short Sleeve Crop Top . This tee is super comfortable and incredibly versatile. Pair this top with some denim shorts, a flowing skirt, even trouser’s just like J.Lo’s recent ensemble. At just $15.99, this cropped tee will make a perfect addition to your summer apparel.

Raglan Crop T-Shirt by TOPSHOP

Image: TOPSHOP Courtesy of Nordstrom. TOPSHOP Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Raglan Crop T-Shirt by TOPSHOP $14.00 Buy now Sign Up

Then again, if you’re looking for a different brand name, TOPSHOP features this Raglan Crop T-Shirt at Nordstrom. This tee has a bit of a flowing look to it, and will feel so comfortable on your skin. The shirt is made of more than 90% cotton, with a crew neck cut. You’ll love how you look and feel in this tee. Regardless which top you choose, one thing is for certain: with a classic cropped white T-shirt, you’ll look and feel so stylish this summer.

