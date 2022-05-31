The Bidens’ Modern Approach to Their Relationship Had to Change When They Moved Into the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden always seem to enjoy each other’s company, so the thought of them bickering seems foreign. But of course, all couples have their spats from time to time, but the duo had to change up how they communicated once Biden landed in the White House.

In Harper’s BAZAAR June/July Freedom Issue, featuring Jill on the cover, the First Lady revealed a secret about their relationship — and the days when things aren’t going as well as they would like. While Joe Biden was Vice President during Barack Obama’s administration, the always-listening Secret Service were privy to their conversations. They learned to type out their disagreements in a very modern way — on their smartphones or what they called “fexting.” Once they landed in the White House, that sort of communication doesn’t fly because everything the president does becomes public record.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Cass Bird/Harper's Bazaar.

Jill disclosed that a recent moment of discord led her to “fext” over a few choice words to her husband. She cheekily explained to the magazine, “Joe said, ‘You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.’” Oops! And then she feistily added, “I won’t tell you what I called him that time.” Ah, so Jill is a bit spicy when she’s mad — that’s a fun and unexpected detail.

On a day-to-day basis, though, the First Lady does her best to be “a support for Joe” since the job is so stressful. “I don’t know how many people are saying to him, ‘That was great. That was brilliant,'” she explained. “I try to be that person for him.” It’s what helps keep the balance in their relationship — a little “fexting” and a lot of teamwork.

