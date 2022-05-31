Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Is Having a Special 1st Birthday Party to Meet the Royals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big week for members of the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are finally here, and we’re eager to see all the photos from Trooping the Colour, the star-studded concert, and so much more. But there’s another occasion members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be celebrating — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet, turns one on June 4, and her birthday party will reportedly involve some significant members of the royal family.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II will likely meet little Lilbet at her first birthday party this weekend. The long-reigning monarch, who’s celebrating 70 years on the throne, reportedly won’t attend her engagement at the Derby horse races at Epsom in order to stop by Frogmore Cottage to spend some quality time with her great-granddaughter. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, will attend the sporting event in the monarch’s stead, giving the queen the full day to bond with her great-granddaughter and reconnect with Prince Harry’s family.

We already knew Harry and Meghan’s daughter would be celebrating her milestone birthday amid the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from their home in Santa Barbara for the first time as a family, bringing along Lilibet and son Archie, 3, for their very first trip to the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan are keeping a fairly low-profile during this week’s celebrations, but will have a number of opportunities to reconnect with the royal family throughout the week.

Most importantly, though, we’re really glad to know Queen Elizabeth will have some one-on-one time with her great-granddaughter and that prying cameras won’t have access to this very special moment. Lilibet’s first birthday sounds like it will be full of love and family. We can only imagine what a touching occasion it will be when Queen Elizabeth finally meets her namesake.

