Nicole Kidman Looked Smitten With Husband Keith Urban in Flirty Onstage Appearance in Las Vegas

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 16 years, but the couple still looks like newlyweds. The adorable duo shared a sweet exchange onstage when the Oscar-winner joined her husband at his Saturday night performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Urban posted the adorable encounter on his Instagram page, which starts with Kidman surprising his audience with a cameo appearance. “What’s your name? Where are you from?” he asks her. She coyly replies, “Nicole Urban.” While the country singer is ready for Kidman to have some fun with his fans, she is obviously on a very wifely mission. “I wanna get your jacket, you put it on the floor,” she adds with a giggle.

The “Somebody Like You” singer knew exactly what he had to do — follow Kidman’s wishes like the good husband he is. He explains to his audience, “She literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket,’ and I’m like, ‘How am I gonna lose the jacket?'” Of course, the black jacket is nowhere to be found after they cross over the stage looking for it. Urban’s guitar tech hands it over to him after a short search, and the Grammy winner chivalrously places it on Kidman’s body. They then sweetly grab hands and give each other an affectionate squeeze as she departs the stage.

These two have never lost their butterflies for each other, and it shows with every flirtatious reaction. “Nicole Urban” just might have a bit of a crush on Keith Urban.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.