President Joe & First Lady Jill Biden Mark Somber Memorial Day Weekend After Uvalde, Texas Shooting

Memorial Day Weekend is always a time of reflection for the men and women who served the United States and lost their lives, but it was extra somber this year with the senseless tragedy in Uvalde, Texas still looming overhead. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spent their weekend comforting a community that is trying to piece together the events of May 24.

The couple traveled on Sunday, May 29 to grieve alongside the families, first responders, and Robb Elementary School survivors at the makeshift memorial that has popped up in the small town, placing flowers and stopping at each victims’ photos. The Bidens also attended Mass and spoke to the chanting crowds as they exited the church. “Do something,” they pleaded to the president. According to ABC News, Joe promised, “We will.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School. AP Photo/Evan Vucci.

The Biden family also took the time on Monday, May 30 to visit the grave of their late son Beau, a former National Guardsman, who died in 2015 from brain cancer. They then headed to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to lay a wreath in Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day. The photos from both days of visits show the weight of the world on the couple’s shoulders as the loss of lives has been too much for most Americans to bear.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden talk with principal Mandy Gutierrez and superintendent Hal Harrell as they visit Robb Elementary School. AP Photo/Evan Vucci.

President Biden’s words to the nation last Tuesday, not only came from a place as the leader of our nation, but also as a parent, who understands the insurmountable grief of losing a child. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same,” he shared in his remarks. He knows all too well the road of sadness these families face after losing Beau in 2015, and first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, and one-year-old daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visit late son Beau Biden’s grave. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” he said forcefully. “And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.” All eyes are now on every politician to see who can make meaningful changes to gun responsibility laws and end these horrific events that occur far too often in the United States.

