Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Global Appeal Was Reportedly Underestimated By Royal Family Amid Exit

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to exit their senior royal roles in 2020, no one expected what would come next. The couple bounced around a few times before settling in Montecito, California, but the loss of the dynamic duo proved to be a bigger loss than the palace ever expected — and a royal expert seems to know why.

According to Cele Otnes, co-author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture

, the royals underestimated Harry and Meghan’s global appeal. Referencing Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers, the royal author stated to the U.K.’s Express, “There’s a great quote where Tina says one of the big problems with Harry and Meghan leaving the brand is that now there is this ‘charisma vacancy.’ I love that.” She believes that the palace should have seen this coming since they’ve had this problem before. “So Diana clearly filled the charisma vacancy when Diana was part of [the royal family],” she added. Like mother, like son — Harry inherited his charm from Princess Diana.

Otnes believes this forced the senior royals to look ahead to shape the future of the monarchy. “What you want is people have to have a personality,” she explained. That possibly means moving Prince George and Princess Charlotte gently into the spotlight a little sooner than they might have expected. “Well, [the way] one that does, not through speech, but through visuals are William and Catherine’s children.” She thinks they have the opportunity to win over the public through their adorable displays of personality — from a friendly wave to even a moment of mischief.

The Sussexes will be back in the U.K. this week to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s already been noted that they are taking a backseat to the important events. This week isn’t about them, even though the press will make sure to find every angle to cover the charismatic stateside couple.

