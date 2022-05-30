Sofía Vegara Absolutely Glows in an Alluring Neon-Green Swimsuit With Shapely Cutouts for Memorial Day Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofía Vergara knows how to rock a long weekend the right way. The 49-year-old actress posted stunning snapshots of how she was ushering the first big weekend of summer — and she looked fabulous.

Wearing a neon-green, one-piece swimsuit, Vergara posed in a warm, glowing light to highlight angles that showed off her shapely curves and long legs. The strapless bathing suit also had stylish cutouts along the side, keeping her right on trend with this year’s summer fashions. She also made sure to promote her cute line of sunglasses that she designs with Foster Grant. She tagged the eyewear company in her posts, and added, “Ready pal summer!!”

Vergara won’t be resting on a beach this summer because she will be busy judging another season of America’s Got Talent. With her busy schedule, the former Modern Family star admitted to Celebuzz that making time work out can sometimes fall by the wayside, but she does “try to squeeze in at least three times a week working out.” She also prioritizes her sleep and eating a healthy range of foods, but she does have a weak spot for anything “sweet.” She laughed, “I love chocolates, chocolate bars, peanut butter with chocolate…. It’s like you name it. I don’t have a problem with picking what I want to eat in sweets, my problem is always trying to eat them in moderation.” We’ve all been there — moderation can be tough when there’s chocolate calling our names.

It looks like Vergara is finding that right balance between eating her cake and adding in a workout or two — a strong, and confident, way to start the summer.

