Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Starting to Morph Into One Person With Their Fresh Twinning Look

If anyone had Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson lasting this long on their 2022 Bingo card, then — bravo — you are on a winning streak. The couple is still going strong — they are in L-O-V-E and starting to look and dress like each other.

We all know Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde for her iconic Marilyn Monroe look at the Met Gala earlier this month, but now, Davidson is sporting matching locks that give them that ultimate celebrity couple twinning moment. The SKIMS founder showed off their complementary style in a series of videos on her Instagram Story. Wearing matching all-black outfits with dark sunglasses, the dynamic duo looked deliriously in love as they show off as much PDA as possible for the camera.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian/Instagram.

Tell us the last time anyone saw Kim and ex-husband Kanye West do that on Instagram — this relationship is an entirely fresh start for the entrepreneur. Followers can even hear it in the gushing message she posted for Davidson as he wrapped his final Saturday Night Live episode. “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f**king much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” she shared on her Instagram Story, via Hollywood Life. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian/Instagram.

And if you’re wondering why Kim and Davidson are starting to dress (and look) alike, fashion psychologist and author of Dress Your Best Life, Dawnn Karen correlates it to “a high degree of happiness,” per Yahoo Life. So get ready, because there are likely a few more twinning looks to come from the high-profile couple. We never expected Kim to rock such a big smile across her face, all thanks to a funny guy from Staten Island.

