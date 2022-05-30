Cindy Crawford Proves How Timeless Her Dreamy Beach Wedding Dress Was With a Throwback Ceremony Snapshot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially wedding season with Memorial Day Weekend always kicking off a summer of beach ceremonies and celebratory cocktails. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are a couple who walked down the aisle over the long weekend 24 years ago, and it’s remarkable how timeless the supermodel’s dress still is.

Crawford posted a sweet snapshot from the day they swapped vows: May 29, 1998. She was wearing a John Galliano lace mini dress that she bought off the rack for her oceanside wedding in the Bahamas. Keeping her accessories to a chic minimum, she went barefoot and held a delicate bouquet of white flowers — and yes, beachy waves were a must for her hair. Gerber’s white linen shirt and dark, flowing pants kept the vibe casual, which was just the look the couple was going for.

In her 2015 memoir, Becoming, Crawford explained why their wedding-style choices were so specific — and so low-key for a 1990s bride and groom. “I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning,” she wrote, via Brides magazine. “Rather than have my dad walk me down the aisle and give me away, Rande and I chose to walk each other down the stairs that led to the beach and the ceremony.”

She set the standard, along with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, for the beach bride in that era. It’s a classic look that many people walking down the aisle replicate because, even decades later, the photos and fashions still look fresh. If you’re wondering how Crawford and Gerber celebrated their wedding after the ceremony, well, it was also a departure from your average reception. She changed into a sexy black bikini and jumped into the pool, holding her new husband’s hand — another moment in time they will never forget.

