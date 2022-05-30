Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Are the Most Adorably Proud Parents at Son Dylan’s College Graduation

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are A-list movie stars, but that certainly doesn’t mean they have any chill at their 21-year-old son Dylan’s college graduation. Just like any other mom and dad, they played the role of proud parents on Sunday, May 29, as they watched him accept his Brown University diploma.

Of course, Zeta-Jones and Douglas both shared photos of the big day on their Instagram pages. The 52-year-old actress posted a snapshot of her hugging her oldest baby as she sweetly closed her eyes in pride, relishing the milestone moment while Dylan confidently embraced his mom, wearing his cap and gown. He looked all grown up and ready to tackle the world at that moment, and at the same time, Zeta-Jones was reminiscing about those cherished childhood days. She added a loving message to the caption, “Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

Douglas kept his cool when it came to his celebratory post for his son. He put the graduation photo up on his Instagram Story with a handsome photo of them posing with Dylan’s diploma. The 77-year-old star looked ultra-preppy on the Ivy League campus with his khakis, button-down shirt, and a blue sports coat for the big event. He probably was more emotional than he led on, but Douglas’ message was a solid one: “Congratulations to Dylan and the Class of 2022!”

Dylan Douglas, Michael Douglas Michael Douglas/Instagram.

The couple is currently downsizing from their huge Manhattan residence as empty nesters (daughter Carys, 19, is also away at college) and getting used to that idea. “You look at each other and go, ‘Well, it’s just you and me babe,’ he told The Today Show. “You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what’s going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.