Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Lovingly Calls Their Relationship ‘Truly Magical’ After Actor’s Sudden Death

The loss of actor Ray Liotta at the age of 67 was felt hard by the entertainment community, and to his family, it was a loss that weren’t expecting at such a young age. He died in his sleep while filming his latest movie, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic.

Now, his fiancée Jacy Nittolo is speaking out on her Instagram page to share insight into their “truly magical” relationship. She lovingly wrote a tribute about their romance, “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.” Along with her sweet words, Nittolo shared photos of them together over the years — laughing, kissing, and spending time with each other kids. He leaves behind a 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, from his first marriage to Michelle Grace, and Nittolo has four kids, sons Dax, 24, Chazz, 22, and Joey, 11 and daughter Jade, 19, from a prior relationship.

Liotta’s 47-year-old fiancée summed up her post with words that show how much she’s going to miss him. “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known,” she added, “and even that is an understatement.” It was Karsen who set her late dad with his future fiancée after meeting Nittolo through her son, Chazz. It took some convincing on Nittolo’s end, who “wanted nothing to do with an actor whatsoever,” according to Liotta’s September 2021 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He was also a little reticent to date a woman with a then-10-year-old son, which he called a “buzzkill” since he was almost in his 70s. It turns out that little Joey was “very cool,” so the couple got together and sparked a love story.

It’s obvious that Liotta is going to be missed, but he created a beautiful life with Nittolo and their blended family that will be cherished forever.

